SDF F-2A fighter jet crashes in Pacific off east Japan, pilot rescued

The pilot ejected from the jet before it crashed around 12:35 p.m. off Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the ASDF, which added that it is still confirming further details.

The single-seater jet is based at the Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. No damage to vessels at the accident site has been reported so far, the ASDF said.

The latest incident comes after another involving an ASDF T-4 training jet in May. Two crew members were killed when the T-4 crashed into a large reservoir in the central prefecture of Aichi.

Earlier, Kazinform reported when the final report on Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash will be released.