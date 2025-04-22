Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli passes away at 91

"Zurab Konstantinovich passed away at 1:30 a.m. Now we are deciding when to hold the wake," he said.

According to him, the death occurred due to heart failure.

Tsereteli is an artist and a sculptor, an educator and a public figure, People’s Artist of the USSR, Georgia and Russia, the President of the Russian Academy of Arts.

He was born in Tbilisi, Georgia. Tsereteli was in charge of many large-scale art projects. In 1970-1980, he was the art director of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in 1980 - the art director of the Moscow Olympics, in 1995, he oversaw the construction of the Poklonnaya Hill memorial in Moscow and the reconstruction of the interior of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

His works are located in streets and squares, state and public buildings in Moscow and other cities in Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States and abroad.

