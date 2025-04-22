Kazakh President condoles over death of writer Akim Tarazi

In his telegram of condolences, the President said Akim Tarazi was a distinguished figure of the Kazakh people. He devoted his life to the development of Kazakh literature and culture. The talented writer expanded the horizons of Kazakh prose and made a great contribution to the promotion of national cinematography and playwriting.

In conclsuion, the Head of State noted Akim Tarazi will always be remembered.

Earlier it was reported, the Head of State expressed his condolences over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.