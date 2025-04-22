Kazakh President condoles over death of writer Akim Tarazi
11:10, 22 April 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the death of outstanding writer, playwright Akim Tarazi to his spouse, laureate of the State Prize Rosa Mukanova and children, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his telegram of condolences, the President said Akim Tarazi was a distinguished figure of the Kazakh people. He devoted his life to the development of Kazakh literature and culture. The talented writer expanded the horizons of Kazakh prose and made a great contribution to the promotion of national cinematography and playwriting.
In conclsuion, the Head of State noted Akim Tarazi will always be remembered.
