According to rumors, the Scottish football club Hearts has had a long-standing interest in 25-year-old Islam Chesnokov, who currently plays for the Kostatanay-based football club Tobol.

In an official interview, Hearts’ head coach Derek McInnes announced the arrival of Islam Chesnokov at the Scottish football club.

We’ve got players to come back, we’ve got a few injured, we’ve got a few sitting in the stand today, we’ve got good players, so it shows you the depth, we’ve got, Derek McInnes told STV. “Ageu (Hearts’ record signing) should probably be back for Kilmarnock, Frankie Kent will be back for Celtic, we’ve got Islam Chesnokov arriving in January, so there’s already a bit more beef to the squad. “I think we can get improvements from signings and from availability of players,” he added.

