    Scorching weather to grip Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    07:11, 26 August 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    The weather precipitation is settled almost throughout Kazakhstan. High wind, dust storms and fog are in store for the country’s west, south and east.

    The sweltering temperatures are expected to batter Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, Atyrau, Ulytau, Zhetysu and Mangistau regions.

    The fire threat remains high in Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Karaganda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Abai regions.

    An extreme high fire threat is reported to be gripping Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported on the weather forecast for Monday. 

