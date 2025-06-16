Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers and hail on Monday

Weather without precipitation is predicted for the south of Kazakhstan on Monday.

The high fire threat is in effect in Almaty, Abai, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions locally.

The extremely high fire threat is also in place locally in Kyzyzlorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Turkistan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, Abai, Zhetysu and West Kazakhstan regions.

The mercury is expected to rise as high as 40-44 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions during the day, 35-39 degrees Celsius in Zhambyl, Ulytau, Karaganda and Mangistau regions.

Scorching heat is also predicted for Aktobe and Kostanay regions with temperatures soaring to 40-41 degrees Celsius.

As written before, heatwave and rain were forecast for Kazakhstan on June 15.