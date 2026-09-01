SCO Summit: What agreements and documents were signed

Accordingly, the heads of state signed the following documents:

Bishkek Declaration dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

Protocol on Amendments and Addenda to the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization of June 7, 2002;

Regulation on the Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States;

Regulation on the Executive Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Anti-Drug Center;

Program of cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on combating drug addiction until 2030;

Program of coordination of measures of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on combating the spread of synthetic drugs and their precursors until 2030;

Plan of cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on ensuring international information security for 2026-2028;

Initiative of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on the conservation and sustainable management of biodiversity;

Joint action plan of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on the conservation and sustainable management of biodiversity for 2026-2031;

Program of cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on the creation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization “Green Technology Corridor” (scientific and technical cooperation) for 2026-2030;

Action Plan (Roadmap) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States for the Development of Ports and Logistics Centers for 2026-2030;

Concept for the Creation of Regional Data Processing Centers, Computing Capacities and the Development of the Artificial Intelligence Industry within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

On the Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the African Union Commission;

On Providing Translation Services for the Work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

On Declaring Lahore city, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Tourism and Cultural Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for 2026-2027;

On Amendments to the Regulation on the Honorary Title of “Voluntary Ambassador of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization”;

On the Termination of the Decisions of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

Report of the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the Work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025;

Report of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the work of the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025;

Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on strengthening multilateral partnership for nuclear and physical nuclear security;

Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on developing cooperation in the field of energy conservation and energy efficiency;

Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on developing cooperation in the field of energy systems;

Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on supporting and strengthening the institution of the family;

Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on providing assistance to states affected by emergency situations.

Also, within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the following documents were signed:

Protocol on Amendments and Addenda to the Agreement on Cooperation between the Governments of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Combating Crime of June 11, 2010;

Memorandum on Cooperation in Combating Climate Change between the Governments of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

Memorandum on Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence between the Governments of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

Memorandum on Cooperation in the Information Sphere between the Authorized Bodies of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had taken part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.