SCO Summit: Kyrgyzstan outlines strategic priorities for 2026

Key events will include SCO Summit in Bishkek this year and the development of cultural and humanitarian ties between member states.

Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev announced President Sadyr Zhaparov's key priorities of Kyrgyzstan's SCO chairmanship:

Ensuring long-term stability. Kyrgyzstan will continue to strengthen coordinated efforts to counter threats and challenges to the security of SCO states.

Development of economic cooperation . In this area, it is planned to accelerate the creation of effective financial mechanisms for the organization, including the SCO Development Bank, Development Fund, and Investment Fund.

Development of transport infrastructure . It is planned to create favorable conditions for international road and rail routes, effectively utilizing the transit potential of member countries.

Intensifying digitalization. Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Youth Digital Gorum and is ready to contribute to the implementation of joint initiatives for the digital transformation of member states.

