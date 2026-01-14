Kyrgyzstan to expand exports of agricultural products to China

In addition, eight protocols have been agreed on for the export of wool, cashmere, beans, poultry meat and poultry by-products, as well as three protocols on the export of thermally processed meat and leather raw materials to China.



According to Akchabar, the sale of dried fruits, honey and processed products is also developing through online platforms, opening up new business opportunities.



A total of 144 horses have been exported to Saudi Arabia. As noted in the report, this confirms the country’s high potential in the field of animal husbandry.



It is emphasised that the successful realisation of Kyrgyzstan’s export potential became one of the most important economic outcomes of 2025 and a key development vector for 2026.



Earlier, it was reported that some batches of Nestle infant formula had been recalled in Kyrgyzstan.