Kyrgyzstan to expand exports of agricultural products to China
Kyrgyzstan has begun exporting dried fruits to China, with the first shipment of dried apricots totalling 23 tonnes already dispatched. Preparations are currently under way to export wine, vegetable oil and vegetables, TV BRICS reports.
In addition, eight protocols have been agreed on for the export of wool, cashmere, beans, poultry meat and poultry by-products, as well as three protocols on the export of thermally processed meat and leather raw materials to China.
According to Akchabar, the sale of dried fruits, honey and processed products is also developing through online platforms, opening up new business opportunities.
A total of 144 horses have been exported to Saudi Arabia. As noted in the report, this confirms the country’s high potential in the field of animal husbandry.
It is emphasised that the successful realisation of Kyrgyzstan’s export potential became one of the most important economic outcomes of 2025 and a key development vector for 2026.
