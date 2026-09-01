SCO Summit kicks off in Bishkek

It is expected to bring together heads of state and representatives from member countries, invited nations, and leaders of international organizations, including the United Nations.

Among the key themes of the SCO Summit are international and regional agenda issues, future development priorities of the Organization, prospects for deepening cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, digital, ecological, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The event is dated to the 25th anniversary of the SCO.

A package of documents will be signed following the Summit, including the Bishkek Declaration marking the SCO's 25th anniversary.

250 local and 800 foreign journalists are expected to cover the event.

Earlier, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.