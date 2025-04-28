SCO Secretary General, Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare explore key areas of cooperation

The meeting focused on the topical issues of cooperation in healthcare within the SCO.

The parties explored the key areas of joint work, highlighting the importance of experience exchange and coordination of efforts in response to the modern challenges in health protection.

The SCO Secretary General thanked the Kazakh side for active position and hands-on approach demonstrated during the country’s presidency in the Organization. Nurlan Yermekbayev noted the importance of the Plan of Key Measures for the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Healthcare for 2025–2027.

The sides confirmed mutual interest in further development of interaction and strengthening ties in relevant areas, such digital medicine, personnel training, and coordination of international efforts.

Earlier it was reported that the SCO members signed industrial cooperation deals totaling 4.8 bln yuan in China's Tianjin.