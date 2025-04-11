SCO members sign industrial cooperation deals totaling 4.8 bln yuan in China's Tianjin

Deals for a total of 18 projects were inked, focusing on key areas such as new energy, new materials, infrastructure, mining and petrochemicals.

Participants noted that SCO members have complementary advantages in the field of sustainable development, as well as huge potential for industrial cooperation, especially in the areas of infrastructure construction, energy and mineral resource development, the digital economy, and smart manufacturing.

Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, said that this event will be an opportunity to turn visions into reality, ushering in a new chapter of regional economic cooperation and sustainable development.

Recall that the SCO Investors Association's 1st meeting convened in Astana in March.