SCO nations to boost green energy cooperation

At a press conference devoted to the results of the 3rd Forum of Academicians of the SCO Countries he said the forum brought together experts from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan to exchange experiences on developing green energy.

He said recognized as a leader in solar and wind energy, China’s partnerships offer opportunities for technology transfer and innovation.

He also emphasized favorable natural conditions of Kyrgyzstan make the country well-positioned to expand renewable energy use.

Murat Dzhumatayev prioritized improving electricity storage technologies to maximize efficiency of solar and wind generation.

He stressed also developing large-scale renewable projects, including a 1,900 MW solar power plant in Baliqchi, set to become one of Kyrgyzstan’s largest green energy facilities.

To note, renewable energy became the world's largest source of new energy supply growth in 2025 for the first time outside of a recession. However, fossil fuels continued to dominate the global energy mix as overall energy demand reached another record, according to the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy 2026.