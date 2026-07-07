Renewables lead global energy growth for first time as demand hits record high

The report shows that global total energy supply exceeded 600 exajoules in 2025, up 1.7% from the previous year. Renewables accounted for the largest share of this growth, with solar power alone contributing 71% of the increase. Despite the rapid expansion of clean energy, fossil fuels still represented 86% of total global energy supply, with consumption of oil, natural gas and coal all rising during the year.

Electricity demand continued to outpace overall energy demand, increasing by 3% year-on-year. Solar power was the standout performer, expanding by 30% and reaching an 8.7% share of global electricity generation. For the first time, solar overtook wind, which accounted for 8.4% of generation, and nearly matched nuclear power's 8.8% share. Wind generation also continued to grow, rising 8.2% from a year earlier.

The report attributes growing electricity demand to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, expanding data centres and artificial intelligence, all of which are reshaping global energy consumption.

Carbon emissions from the energy sector also continued to increase. Global energy-related CO2 emissions rose 1.1% to 35.8 billion tonnes in 2025, with more than one-third of the increase coming from the United States. Total greenhouse gas emissions from energy and other sources reached 41 billion tonnes.

The review notes that the world's energy system is becoming increasingly fragmented as countries pursue different strategies to balance energy security, economic growth and decarbonisation. While renewable energy is expanding at an unprecedented pace, the report says investment in electricity grids, battery storage and system flexibility must accelerate to keep up with record levels of clean power deployment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China led global offshore wind with 78% of new capacity in 2025.