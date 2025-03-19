SCO Investors Association's 1st meeting convenes in Astana

The founding meeting was attended by representatives of government agencies, as well as more than 20 investment agencies and foundations of the SCO member states.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on current and prospective areas of cooperation within the SCO, and discussed opportunities for potential investment projects in key sectors of the economy. Special attention was paid to improving the investment climate and overcoming existing barriers in this area.

As a result of the meeting, the Association’s Work Plan was adopted and the Minutes were signed.

The Investors Association was established by the decision of the Council of Heads of the SCO Member States at the Astana Summit of the Organization on July 4, 2024, and is a multilateral, consulting and expert platform for the development of the direct and portfolio investment market in the SCO format, attracting them to the priority sectors of the economies of the countries and comprehensive support of investment projects.

As earlier reported, the SCO SecGen was set to visit Central Asian countries in March.