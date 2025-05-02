SCO International Film Festival to be held in China this June

The event, designed to celebrate international cinema and cultural exchange, will feature a dynamic lineup of activities, including opening and closing ceremonies, competitive film screenings, and a high-level forum on film cooperation.

Awards will be presented across 12 competitive categories, recognising outstanding achievements in filmmaking, direction, screenwriting, and acting.

The festival’s official logo and award trophy were recently unveiled, adding to the anticipation for this major cultural gathering. Organised as part of broader efforts to strengthen artistic ties among SCO member states, this year’s edition follows the success of the inaugural festival, which earlier took place in Qingdao.

Earlier it was reported that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had approved new rules for the 98th Academy Awards, officially allowing films created with the use of artificial intelligence to compete for an Oscar.