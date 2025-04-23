Oscars permit use of AI in films

Under the updated guidelines, the use of AI and other digital tools in the filmmaking process will neither improve nor diminish a film’s chances of being nominated. However, the Academy emphasized that the extent of human creative input will remain a key factor in evaluating eligible works.

The revision comes in response to the growing integration of AI in the film industry. One recent example is the film The Brutalist, in which AI was used to enhance actor Adrien Brody’s Hungarian accent—a move that sparked broader ethical debate around the use of such technology in cinema.

Other updates

For the first time in the Academy’s history, members will now be required to watch all nominated films in each category before casting their votes in the final round.

In the International Feature Film category, the criteria for creative control have been updated to include filmmakers with refugee or asylum status. Under the new rules, submitting countries must certify that the primary creative control of a film lies with citizens, permanent residents, or individuals holding refugee or asylum status in that country.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Oscars will introduce a new category for stunt design at 100th ceremony.