SCO foreign ministries' spokespersons meet in Beijing for consultations

Chairman of the Committee of International Information of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The representatives of the SCO Secretariat summarized the outcomes of information-related activities over the past yea, exchanging views on the accumulated experience in implementing joint projects, emphasizing the importance of transparency and promptness in disseminating official materials.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Chairman Smadiyarov noted that “coordination of content and synchronization of key messages help strengthen trust within the Organization and build a unified information front in the international arena.” He also expressed special gratitude to the Chinese side and the SCO Secretariat for the excellent organization of the event and the creation of a constructive platform to strengthen information cooperation.

The Chinese side presented an overview of media initiatives undertaken during its current chairmanship of the SCO, as well as the plan for media coverage of the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin. Heads of relevant departments of the SCO foreign ministries took part in the discussion, proposing the introduction of new multimedia formats and enhancement of the SCO’s presence on digital platforms.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the need to actively involve young journalists and bloggers in the SCO’s information agenda, stressing that this would help expand the audience and foster lasting interest in the Organization’s activities among the youth.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In addition, the participants exchanged views on key areas of information interaction. Special attention was paid to the joint support of the principles of the “Shanghai Spirit” and the fight against disinformation in the region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants signed the protocol of the consultations and underlined the importance of the meetings for developing coordinated approaches to covering key foreign policy events and further strengthening the SCO's unified information space.

