Armenia officially applies to join SCO

This is consistent with our policy of balance and a balanced approach, the Prime Minister said.

He reminded that Armenia currently holds an observer status in the organization, and the decision to seek full membership is not being made from scratch.

This is also related to the substantive and structural changes taking place within the Organization, as the issue of abolishing an observer or associate member status is under discussion. Of course, this is not the only or main reason, but one of the reasons, Pashinyan explained.

"When I say that Armenia is a long-awaited partner in the north, south, east and west, this must have a practical expression".

As reported previously, Armenia had expressed a desire to become a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).