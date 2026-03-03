SCO expresses serious concern over developments in Middle East, attacks on Iran

The Organization said in a statement that the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) express serious concern over the developments in the Middle East and the military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The SCO member states consider the use of force as unacceptable and advocate for the resolution of existing differences exclusively by peaceful means, based on dialogue, mutual respect, and taking into account the legitimate interests of all parties, in accordance with the norms of the international law and the principles of the UN Charter, stated the Organization.

The need was highlighted to ensure sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Iran, and call on all parties to exercise restraint and to refrain from actions that could aggravate the situation.

It also urges the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take immediate measures to counteract the undermining of international peace and security.

The SCO member states express sincere condolences to the families of those murdered as a result of the attack and declare their solidarity with and support for the Government and the people of Iran, reads the statement.

Previously, Qazinform reported spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yerlan Zhetibayev, has issued a statement, expressing condolences to the people of Iran over the loss of lives of civilians and members of the senior leadership.