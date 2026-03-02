Kazakhstan extends condolences to the people of Iran

"We extend our deepest condolences to the people of Iran over the loss of civilian lives, including children, as well as members of the senior leadership of the Islamic Republic, as a result of the recent tragic events.

We express regret over the strikes against civilian facilities of Arab states that are not participating in the war against Iran, and with which Kazakhstan consistently develops friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation.

Compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law requires special protection of civilian objects and the civilian population during armed conflicts. Kazakhstan, as one of the initiators of the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, emphasizes the importance of preserving humanity in times of armed conflict.

We reaffirm our unwavering principled position on the need to resolve international disputes and conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means, with strict observance of international law and the UN Charter.

We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and responsibility in order to prevent further escalation of violence in the region," the statement reads.