Kassym-Jomart K. Tokayev: Strong Kazakh-Sino ties key to successful cooperation

Kazakhstan-China relations are deeply rooted in centuries of neighborly ties, consistently marked by mutual trust, support, and understanding. Today, this enduring friendship has evolved into a model of strategic partnership and interstate cooperation.

Photo credit: chinadaily.com.

We share 1700 kilometers of common border of peace and good-neighborliness.

This strong spirit is well maintained by high-level mutual visits and close political dialogue between the two countries.

Today’s impressive development of China under the visionary leadership of an outstanding politician of the global scale President Xi Jinping brings significant benefits and offers unique opportunities to its immediate neighbors, including Kazakhstan.

As we enter a new and promising stage in our shared journey, it is important to reflect on the resilience and depth of our time-tested partnership. In recent years, we have witnessed renewed dynamism, driven by a common vision for the future and strengthened collaboration across all sectors.

Despite global economic challenges, trade and economic cooperation between our countries continue to expand at an impressive pace. In 2024, bilateral trade reached a historic high of $44 billion, solidifying China’s status as Kazakhstan’s largest trade and economic partner.

Since 2005, Chinese enterprises have invested over $27 billion in Kazakhstan, with nearly 6,000 companies operating in our country today – playing a vital role in technological advancement and industrial modernization.

The destinies of Kazakhstan and China have been intertwined since the days of the ancient Silk Road, and we are now building on this legacy through the development of new transport arteries.

The Belt and Road Initiative, first announced by President Xi Jinping in Astana in 2013, stands as a vivid testament to this historical cooperation.

This modern network of trade and transport route has reinforced Kazakhstan’s role as a key Eurasian transit hub and demonstrated China’s strong economic confidence.

A prime example of our joint efforts is the rapid development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor – the shortest and most sustainable pathway for uninterrupted cargo flows between China, Central Asia, and Europe.

In 2024, the launch of additional Dostyk-Moyynty railway lines will boost Kazakhstan’s transit capacity along the China-Europe corridor fivefold. Last year, we also inaugurated a trade and logistics center in Xi’an together with our Chinese partners, further strengthening our connectivity.

Maritime cooperation is equally important. The completion of a container hub at Kazakhstan’s Aktau port, in partnership with the management of China’s Lianyungang port, has created a container fleet serving Central Asia and the Caspian region, offering a full range of logistics services.

The oil and gas sector remains a cornerstone of our economic ties, including the expansion of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline and the modernization and construction of oil refining and petrochemical facilities.

Agricultural cooperation is also expanding rapidly. In 2024, Kazakhstan’s agro-food exports to China grew by 10 percent. Chinese investors are actively exploring opportunities in major agricultural processing projects, covering vegetables, grain, corn, and cotton.

Our partnership extends far beyond economics. Cultural ties have always been strong, and following the success of the 2024 “Kazakh Tourism Year in China”, this year has been declared the “Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan”. This initiative marks a new chapter in our tourism relations, opening fresh opportunities for exploring each other’s traditions, history, and landscapes.

Photo credit: Akorda

Diplomatically, Kazakhstan and China remain strongly engaged in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The SCO has become a cornerstone of multilateral cooperation in Eurasia, fostering stability, economic growth, and cultural exchange. As founding members, Kazakhstan and China have worked together to unlock the SCO’s potential across its comprehensive regional prosperity agenda.

Under China’s current chairmanship, the SCO has intensified efforts to bolster regional security, deepen economic integration and expand cultural and humanitarian ties. These priorities resonate strongly with Kazakhstan’s vision for the region.

The upcoming landmark SCO Summit in Tianjin will shape the Organization’s future trajectory. It offers a crucial opportunity to align our strategies on pressing global issues and to advance institutional reforms. It will reinforce the SCO’s role as a growing source of stability in an increasingly unsettled world. In such a world, the SCO’s approach grounded on mutual respect and shared development is more relevant than ever.

As President Xi Jinping rightly noted, China and Kazakhstan are “traveling companions on the path to modernization”. Together, they can continue to lead by example, offering proof to the world that shared vision and concerted action can overcome the many challenges of our time.

As Kazakhstan and China stand at the crossroads of history, we are confident that our shared commitment, mutual respect, and joint vision will continue to transform our partnership into new achievements, delivering tangible benefits for both nations and contributing to regional and global prosperity.