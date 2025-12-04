SCO anti-terror drills ‘Sahand-2025’ kick off in Iran

"The joint Sahand-2025 anti-terrorism exercise clearly demonstrates the shared commitment of like-minded countries to combat the threat of terrorism effectively," Iranian diplomat Mehrdad Kiaei said at a meeting with SCO Deputy Secretary-General Piao Yangfan.

Photo credit: IRNA

The final phase of the Sahand 2025 drill, hosted by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, commenced on December 1 and will last for five days at the military operations area (MOA) in Shabestar County in East Azarbaijan province, with 18 delegations from SCO member states and regional military and security organizations.

Photo credit: IRNA

As reported earlier, Tajikistan assumed chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.