Tajikistan assumes chairmanship of SCO Council of Heads of Government

The meeting marked the conclusion of Russia’s chairmanship of the Council for the 2024-2025 term. The leadership role now passes to Tajikistan.

During the meeting, government officials discussed a wide range of topics, including the expansion of trade, economic, and cultural ties; cooperation in digital economy, energy, AI, science and innovation, education, culture, tourism, healthcare, sports, and youth engagement.

Ten official documents were signed at the meeting, which was attended by representatives from China, Pakistan, Iran, Mongolia, Qatar, and other nations.

The SCO brings together Eurasian countries to strengthen mutual trust, security, economic collaboration, and humanitarian partnerships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the SCO internal trade had neared $1 trillion.