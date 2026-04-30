Scientists update list of viruses dangerous to humans

According to a study conducted by an international team of scientists from China and the United Kingdom, there were 239 such viruses worldwide by the end of 2024.

The updated catalogue includes viruses recognized by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV). Compared to the previous 2018 version, the number has increased by 25, including more than 20 new species identified in recent years.

The study shows that the vast majority of these viruses originate from animals. About 62% are transmitted to humans from animals and do not spread between people. At the same time, 60 viruses are capable of causing epidemics or circulating sustainably in human populations.

A separate group includes 32 viruses that can be transmitted between humans but so far cause only limited outbreaks. Scientists therefore distinguish several levels of epidemic potential, ranging from strictly zoonotic viruses to those capable of triggering large-scale outbreaks.

The analysis found that a significant share of viruses is transmitted by vectors, primarily mosquitoes and ticks. This mechanism accounts for about 43% of known species. At the same time, many viruses can spread through multiple routes, including airborne, direct contact, and biological fluids.

The geography of discoveries covers almost the entire world. The highest number of new viruses was first reported in the Americas with 99 species, followed by Eurasia with 81, Africa and the Middle East with 43, and Oceania with 16.

According to the study, the number of known RNA viruses has gradually increased since the early 20th century.

“By the end of the 20th century 178 species had been identified, and in the 21st century so far, a further 61 have been added.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists had discovered a previously unknown way the virus behind COVID-19 spreads inside the lungs.