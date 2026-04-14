Study reveals why COVID-19 can hit so many cells

The study, published in Nature Communications, shows that the virus, SARS-CoV-2, may use tiny particles released by cells to reach new targets that were not thought to be vulnerable before. These particles act like carriers, delivering key proteins that allow the virus to enter cells more easily.

Researchers found that lung cells release these microscopic packages, which contain two important proteins the virus needs to infect cells. When other nearby cells absorb these packages, they gain the ability to be infected, even if they normally would not be at risk.

This helps explain how the virus spreads beyond its usual targets and affects immune cells and blood vessel cells in the lungs. These cells play a major role in the body’s defense system and circulation, and their infection can lead to more severe illness.

The findings also suggest that the virus may travel alongside these particles, using them as a kind of transport system to move through lung tissue more efficiently.

The study shows that this process can happen even in healthy lungs, meaning some cells may already be primed for infection before the virus arrives.

Researchers say this discovery could open the door to new treatments. By blocking the release or uptake of these particles, it may be possible to slow the spread of the virus inside the body and reduce the severity of the disease.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the study found no link between COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy and autism.