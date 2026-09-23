Scientists reveal genetic changes behind severe Kent meningitis outbreak

The outbreak, linked to a single nightclub in Canterbury over one weekend in March, saw 21 people diagnosed with invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) within one week. All required hospital treatment, nine were admitted to intensive care and two died.

UKHSA scientists sequenced the outbreak bacteria within days of the first case and compared them with tens of thousands of meningococcal genomes in international databases.

Research presented at the UKHSA Conference 2026 and published as a preprint found that the outbreak strain had acquired genetic material from less harmful bacteria naturally found in human throats through a process known as horizontal gene transfer.

These genetic changes appear to have altered how the bacteria interact with human cells, potentially making the strain more effective at causing severe disease and less well recognised by human immune responses. The same changes may also help explain why the strain has not continued to spread widely since the outbreak was brought under control.

Researchers compared the Kent outbreak with historical outbreaks, including one at the University of Southampton in 1997, and found similarities in how the bacteria evolved. The findings suggest that similar rare and intense clusters of meningococcal disease may occur again, although when and where they will emerge cannot be predicted.

Genomic surveillance helped scientists identify and track the outbreak strain and supported a rapid public health response, including contact tracing, antibiotic prophylaxis and targeted vaccination.

“This investigation shows just how quickly and dramatically these bacteria can change, sometimes acquiring new traits from harmless bacteria circulating nearby, that make them more likely to cause disease. The fact this outbreak variant was able to spread to so many young people was due to the social environment, a place where lots of close social mixing takes place. Through genomic surveillance and sequencing every cultured case of invasive meningococcal disease in England, we can spot when something unusual is emerging and understand what we’re dealing with in real-time,” Dr Charlene Rodrigues, Consultant in Pathogen Genomics at UKHSA, said.

Every culture-confirmed case of IMD in England has been routinely whole-genome sequenced under UKHSA’s national genomic surveillance programme since 2010. The system allows scientists to identify unusual strains and supports rapid responses to outbreaks.

UKHSA continues to monitor invasive meningococcal disease through its national genomic surveillance programme, with vaccination remaining central to efforts to protect the public from the disease.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the World Health Organisation confirmed that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda had officially ended, while cautioning that transmission remains active in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.