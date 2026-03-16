Invasive meningitis outbreak at University of Kent leaves two dead

The agency confirmed that 11 others have fallen ill, with antibiotics being arranged for students in the affected area. Both victims are believed to be between 18 and 21 years old, one of whom was a student.

“Specialists at the UKHSA are interviewing affected individuals and their families to identify close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit further spread,” the statement said.

UKHSA urged anyone experiencing symptoms of meningitis or septicemia to seek immediate medical attention. Meningitis is a serious infection that causes inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and requires urgent treatment.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that scientists had uncovered new evidence that changes in gut bacteria may play a major role in memory decline as people age, raising hopes for new ways to protect brain health.