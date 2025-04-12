China develops world's first emergency medical rescue drone

The drone has been created by Haishen Medical Technology Co., Ltd. under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and other industry partners.

According to the company, the drone is equipped with advanced medical functions, including respiratory support, intravenous infusion, vital sign monitoring, defibrillation, and remote real-time video surveillance.

Huang Yuhong, chairman and chief engineer of Haishen Medical Technology Co., Ltd., said the drone is capable of conducting precise search and rescue operations in harsh environments, including humid, salty and turbulent seas, extreme temperatures ranging from minus 25 to 46 degrees Celsius, and altitudes of up to 5,000 meters.

In addition to its search and rescue capabilities, the drone can provide on-site emergency medical treatment and swiftly transport injured or ill individuals.

"Weighing 600 kilograms with a payload capacity of 300 kilograms, the drone integrates autonomous flight modes, such as waypoint navigation and hovering, with remote ground control, enabling rapid deployment in disasters and epidemics," Huang said. "By combining our core expertise in medical equipment and drone technology with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, we've pioneered a solution that significantly enhances China's smart emergency medical rescue capabilities," Huang added.

