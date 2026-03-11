Scientists grow cocoa cells to make chocolate. But why?

The companies aim to grow cocoa directly from plant cells rather than harvesting beans from trees. The process begins with samples taken from cocoa plants known for their flavor and aroma. Scientists then grow the cells in nutrient tanks until there is enough material to produce chocolate.

According to California Cultured, to produce the cells, researchers feed them a nutrient broth containing minerals, carbohydrates and natural plant signaling compounds. The cells grow and reproduce in controlled tanks until they are harvested.

According to the company, the process can take days rather than the months required to grow and harvest traditional cocoa. However, scaling up the technology remains challenging. Building a full industrial production system can take at least 6 months and in some cases up to 3 years.

Lab grown cocoa could also appeal to consumers who have raised concerns about additives and contaminants sometimes found in commercial chocolate, including substances such as titanium dioxide and heavy metals like cadmium and lead.

Before reaching store shelves, the product must overcome several hurdles. California Cultured has been seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2024. Any new product must receive GRAS status, meaning it is generally recognized as safe for consumption.

Cost is another obstacle. As of 2025, chocolate made from cultured cocoa still costs substantially more than traditional chocolate because production remains limited, according to the food industry blog Forward Fooding.

If the technology becomes commercially viable, it could have major implications for the global chocolate market, valued at about $123 billion and largely dependent on small scale farmers in the Global South.

Yet the rise of lab grown cocoa could also raise new questions about the livelihoods of farmers who currently depend on cocoa production.

