Scientists discover diamonds can generate electricity

The research team, led by Professor Zhiqin Chu and Professor Yuan Lin, reported a significant piezoelectric effect in ultrathin polycrystalline diamond membranes. The findings were published in the journal Science Advances.

Since the early 1900s, diamond has generally been classified as a non-piezoelectric material, meaning it was not expected to generate an electrical voltage when subjected to mechanical deformation.

To test whether diamond could behave differently in an ultrathin form, the researchers used an edge-exfoliation technique to create highly flexible polycrystalline diamond membranes. When the membranes were bent, they generated stable and repeatable voltage signals.

According to HKU, extensive mechanical cycling tests were conducted under controlled conditions to rule out environmental interference and other effects that could produce electrical signals.

Calculations showed that the phenomenon originates primarily from asymmetry at grain boundaries within the polycrystalline diamond. As the membrane bends, electrical charge polarization accumulates around these boundaries, creating a potential difference between its upper and lower surfaces.

The researchers found that the effect depends on membrane thickness, with the strongest response recorded in membranes about five micrometers thick. Their piezoelectric voltage coefficient reached approximately 82.2 millivolt meters per newton, exceeding that of many conventional piezoelectric materials.

The discovery could significantly expand the technological uses of diamond. Researchers believe the material could eventually be applied in energy harvesting, intelligent sensors and wearable electronics.

Diamond's durability, chemical stability and biocompatibility could also make flexible piezoelectric membranes promising for self-powered medical implants and other devices designed to operate in demanding environments.

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