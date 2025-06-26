Scientists develop method to produce paracetamol from plastic waste

According to a recent study published in Nature Chemistry, the research team genetically engineered Escherichia coli bacteria to convert terephthalic acid - an intermediate derived from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic - into paracetamol through microbial fermentation. This method achieves a conversion yield of nearly 90% within 24 hours, operates at room temperature, and generates minimal emissions.

Traditionally, paracetamol - one of the world’s most widely used painkillers - is synthesized through a multi-step chemical process starting from phenol, which is itself obtained from benzene, a crude oil derivative. These processes typically require high temperatures, solvent-intensive conditions, and result in notable carbon emissions.

By contrast, the Edinburgh scientists’ approach replaces fossil fuel-based inputs with a waste-derived alternative, highlighting the growing potential of synthetic biology to reshape pharmaceutical manufacturing. The work was supported by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the U.K. Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

“Producing essential medicines without relying on petroleum-based feedstocks is a critical step toward building more sustainable healthcare systems,” the study’s authors noted. “Our findings show that microbial platforms can be adapted for the biosynthesis of small molecules like paracetamol, not just complex biologics.”

Experts emphasize that while the technology is still at the laboratory stage, it marks an important move toward scalable, lower-emission pharmaceutical production. Engineered microbes are already central to the production of insulin, antibiotics, and monoclonal antibodies. This new development suggests similar systems may soon be applied to common synthetic drugs.

The global pharmaceutical industry is increasingly facing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint and decarbonize its supply chains. AstraZeneca, for example, has committed to cutting its carbon emissions in half by 2030. These ambitions are driven by both regulatory trends and corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

However, challenges remain before plastic-derived paracetamol becomes a commercial reality. PET waste varies in quality depending on its source, complicating its use as a consistent feedstock. Moreover, producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from unconventional materials would require rigorous safety validation and likely new regulatory frameworks.

Nonetheless, the Edinburgh study reflects a broader push to turn PET waste into valuable compounds using synthetic biology - offering a potential path to cleaner, more sustainable medicine production.

