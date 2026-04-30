Scientific-educational consortium launched in Tashkent

At the initiative of Tashkent State Technical University, a memorandum was signed on Thursday to establish the scientific-educational consortium “Engineers of the Future”.

Photo source: UzA

The consortium includes leading higher education institutions from Central Asia and Russia: Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh National Research Technical University, Tajik Technical University named after M.S.Osimi, Kyrgyz State Technical University named after I. Razzakov, and the Yagshigeldi Kakayev International Oil and Gas University.

The new structure aims to train highly qualified engineering talent for the industry, energy, and transportation sectors, capable of applying advanced technological solutions in practice, including artificial intelligence.

The priorities also comprise establishing academic exchange, developing joint research projects, and improving laboratory infrastructure.

Photo source: UzA

As reported earlier, India, China, and Central Asian countries are set to showcase their tourism potential in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.