Scientific and Technical Council under Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency begins work

According to the Agency, the Scientific and Technical Council was set up in accordance with the approved regulations and is set to provide professional expert support for the Agency’s activities. The Council’s key tasks include developing recommendations on priority areas of scientific and technological development in the nuclear industry, reviewing scientific and technological programs, and participating in the formation of the scientific agenda.

The meeting focused on approaches to shaping a long-term scientific and technological program for the development of nuclear science, along with issues related to expert support for scientific projects and mechanisms for financing research and development work. This included projects implemented using funds from subsoil users amounting to one percent of uranium mining costs.

Special focus was placed on the need for the rational use of funds and their allocation to applied tasks of practical importance for the industry and the economy, informed the Agency.

The Scientific and Technical Council consists of leading scientists and experts, representatives of government agencies, national companies, development institutions, and relevant organizations and universities. More than half of the Council’s members hold academic degrees, which, according to the Agency, ensures a high level of scientific rigor and professional expertise in addressing key issues related to the development of the nuclear industry.

The organization and coordination of the Scientific and Technical Council’s activity are carried out by the Science and Innovation Department of the Nuclear Energy Agency.

