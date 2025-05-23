Science Ministry unaware of exact number of Kazakh nationals studying at Harvard

“Seven nationals of Kazakhstan are studying at Harvard under the Bolashak Presidential Program today. We have no information about the students studying in other programs or at their own expense. In such cases, appropriate requests will be submitted,” Olzhas Berkinbayev, press secretary of the ministry, posted on Facebook.

Earlier it was reported that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officially revoked Harvard University’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), effectively banning the school from enrolling foreign students.