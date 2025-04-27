Science experiment samples transferred from Shenzhou-20 to space station

The astronauts have completed the in-orbit installation of the samples and started science experiments, having already obtained experimental data along with imaging and video records. All experimental subjects, including planarians, zebrafish and streptomyces, are in good condition, the CSU said Friday.

The experiment studying microgravity and space radiation effects on planarian regeneration has proceeded as planned, with the planarians observed in a relaxed state.

The zebrafish and ceratophyllum housed in an aquarium for studying the regulatory mechanisms of protein homeostasis in weightlessness-induced bone loss and myocardial remodeling are in good condition. Aquarium lighting tests have been carried out and the experiment images and videos have been transmitted back to Earth. Key parameters, including dissolved oxygen levels, water temperature, and module internal pressure, remain within normal ranges, according to the center.

The research exploring the effect mechanism of microgravity on microorganisms has completed microscopic focus calibration and streptomyces sample imaging, and the streptomyces are in good condition.

During their in-orbit stay, the Shenzhou-20 crew will also conduct research across multiple disciplines, including space life sciences, microgravity physics, and new space technology.

Planned experiments include vascularized brain organoid chip cultivation, studies on the non-equilibrium dynamics of soft matter, and research on high-temperature superconducting materials.

China successfully launched the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on Thursday, sending three astronauts to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission.

