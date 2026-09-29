Schoolgirl brings unloaded shotgun to school in Türkiye

The incident occurred at Polatoglu School in the Tusba district. According to preliminary information, the student arrived at the school carrying an unloaded pump-action shotgun. Teachers and parents noticed her and intervened, taking the shotgun from her.

Police were called to the scene, seized the shotgun and took the student to a police station to give a statement.

After news of the incident spread, students' parents arrived at the school. A photograph of the girl carrying the shotgun also quickly circulated on social media.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident and why the student brought the shotgun to school.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 11 people were injured in a shooting near a school in Manisa, Türkiye.