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    At least 11 injured in high school shooting in Türkiye

    16:40, 22 September 2026

    A tragic incident unfolded this morning in Türkiye’s Manisa province, where a shooting near a high school left 11 people injured, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Türkiye, shooting
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The incident occurred near the İnci Üzmez Vocational High School in the Turgutlu district. Police and ambulance crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

    Preliminary reports indicate that 11 people were injured in the incident. All of them were rushed to nearby medical facilities.

    Law enforcement authorities have detained the suspected shooter. Administrative and judicial investigations are now underway to determine the circumstances of the attack.

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz announced that the ministers of national education and the interior are en route to the scene.

    Earlier, it was reported that the Canadian province of British Columbia has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the company failed to alert law enforcement about threats made through ChatGPT before the Tumbler Ridge school shooting,

     

     

     

    World News Eurasia Incidents Mass shooting Türkiye
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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