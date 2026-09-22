At least 11 injured in high school shooting in Türkiye

The incident occurred near the İnci Üzmez Vocational High School in the Turgutlu district. Police and ambulance crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that 11 people were injured in the incident. All of them were rushed to nearby medical facilities.

Law enforcement authorities have detained the suspected shooter. Administrative and judicial investigations are now underway to determine the circumstances of the attack.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz announced that the ministers of national education and the interior are en route to the scene.

🚨A school shooting in the #Turgutlu district of #Manisa has left one student dead & four others injured.



📌Police detained the suspect; authorities are investigating

📌Police are working to identify the attacker and establish the circumstances of the incident, the TGRT TV… — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) September 22, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that the Canadian province of British Columbia has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the company failed to alert law enforcement about threats made through ChatGPT before the Tumbler Ridge school shooting,