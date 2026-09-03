School in Uzbekistan named after prominent Kazakh writer Rahmetolla Rayimqulov

With the support of the Embassy, the Karamanas village held a ceremony to mark the start of the new academic year.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

The event was held as part of the Forum of Writers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, titled Spiritual Heritage of the Turkic World: Literature - A Dialogue Between Eras and Generations, aimed at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and fostering creative cooperation between the two nations.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

The school, located in Rayimqulov's birthplace, now serves as a symbol of preserving historical memory and continuing the spiritual heritage that unites Kazakh and Uzbek peoples. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yeraly Tugzhanov stressed that naming the school after Raimkulov reflects the centuries‑old common history, culture, and spiritual affinity of the two nations.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

As part of the program, the First Bell ceremony and an open lesson titled Rahmetolla Rayimqulov: A Legacy that Unites Generations were held. The renovated school library and a memorial corner dedicated to the writer were presented, with the library’s collection expanded with new Kazakh and Uzbek literary publications.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

The ceremony was attended by senior officials and cultural figures, including Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Malik Otarbayev, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Khairitdin Sultanov, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, representatives of government bodies, the unions of writers of both countries, and leading figures in literature and culture.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan showcased its literary heritage in Guangzhou, China.