EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    School in Uzbekistan named after prominent Kazakh writer Rahmetolla Rayimqulov

    22:24, 3 September 2026

    School No. 34 in Uzbekistan’s village of Karamanas has been named after Rahmetolla Rayimqulov, a prominent Kazakh writer, playwright, translator, World War II veteran, and public figure, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, school
    Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

    With the support of the Embassy, the Karamanas village held a ceremony to mark the start of the new academic year.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, school
    Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

    The event was held as part of the Forum of Writers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, titled Spiritual Heritage of the Turkic World: Literature - A Dialogue Between Eras and Generations, aimed at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and fostering creative cooperation between the two nations.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, school
    Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

    The school, located in Rayimqulov's birthplace, now serves as a symbol of preserving historical memory and continuing the spiritual heritage that unites Kazakh and Uzbek peoples. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yeraly Tugzhanov stressed that naming the school after Raimkulov reflects the centuries‑old common history, culture, and spiritual affinity of the two nations.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, school
    Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

    As part of the program, the First Bell ceremony and an open lesson titled Rahmetolla Rayimqulov: A Legacy that Unites Generations were held. The renovated school library and a memorial corner dedicated to the writer were presented, with the library’s collection expanded with new  Kazakh and Uzbek literary publications.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, school
    Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

    The ceremony was attended by senior officials and cultural figures, including Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Malik Otarbayev, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Khairitdin Sultanov, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, representatives of government bodies, the unions of writers of both countries, and leading figures in literature and culture.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, school
    Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan
    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, school
    Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan showcased its literary heritage in Guangzhou, China. 

    Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Culture Literature Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All