School bus crashes in eastern France: 2 killed, 16 injured

The bus crashed into a tree on the D22 road near Lent, in the Ain department. Authorities have yet to release an official account of the casualties.

It was an "intercity bus," the Ain Prefecture said on the social media platform X. According to reports from some French media outlets such as Le Parisien and Actu.fr, children were among the bus's passengers.

Photo credit: @Gandalfluenza / X

French news channel BFMTV reported that the bus veered off the road and collided with a tree in a roadside ditch. Two people suffered cardiopulmonary arrest, and several others were injured.

Local authorities activated an emergency response plan, deploying two helicopters to assist with rescue operations.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on social media that he was heading to the scene of the crashю

Earlier, it was reported that fifteen people were injured after a tour minibus carrying a group of mountain climbers overturned into a ditch in Antalya’s Kumluca district.