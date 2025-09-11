Scholars from Turkic states approve work plan for unified historical monograph

The initiative is led by the Turkic Academy with the support of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Opening the meeting, Turkic Academy President Shahin Mustafayev highlighted the project’s strategic importance and the need to consolidate the scientific potential of the Turkic world.

The new academic monograph will serve as a key foundation for developing an objective and research-based perspective on the shared historical heritage of Turkic peoples. It will also contribute to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties among the fraternal nations, noted Mustafayev.

During the meeting, participants discussed the content, methodological approaches, and structure of the upcoming work, which will consist of two volumes. They approved the main thematic sections, established international working groups, and agreed on mechanisms for cooperation and coordination among the participating countries. Special attention was given to ensuring scientific independence and adherence to unified academic standards.

The idea of creating a joint work on the history of the Turkic states was first proposed at the 11th OTS Summit, held on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek. Following instructions from the Heads of State, the project is being overseen by the Turkic Academy.

The first working meeting took place in Ankara in February this year, where the cooperation protocol was signed, the preparation plan was approved, and the national commissions were formed.

The “History of the Turkic States” project aims to provide a scientific understanding of the common historical path of Turkic peoples, while fostering unity, shared identity, and the promotion of cultural heritage at the international level.

