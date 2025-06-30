First Academic Conference of Turkic States held in Budapest

The event brought together leading representatives from academia, governmental institutions, and diplomatic missions of both member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Participants in the conference included ministers of education, representatives from universities of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Hungary, as well as international organizations such as the Turkic Academy and the Union of Turkic Universities.

Uzbekistan was represented by delegations from leading higher educational institutions, including rectors and faculty members from the Tashkent State Technical University named after Islam Karimov, the National University of Uzbekistan, the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers, and the Tashkent Institute of Chemical Technology.

Participants of the conference paid particular attention to practical cooperation in higher education, discussing prospects for creating a joint research fund, expanding academic mobility programs, launching scholarship initiatives, and organizing summer schools and youth forums.

A presentation on the “Innotechno Park” project, being implemented in Jizzakh in cooperation with Hungarian partners – the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary and Óbuda University – generated significant interest among conference participants. The project was showcased as an exemplary case of innovative approaches to integrating science and entrepreneurship, as well as a successful model of academic collaboration between Uzbekistan and Hungary.

Representatives from Uzbekistan’s universities were actively engaged in the discussions. They held several bilateral meetings with rectors from leading Hungarian institutions, including Óbuda University and the universities of Miskolc, Széchenyi, Debrecen, and Semmelweis.

Recall that Kazakhstan calls for greater parliamentary cooperation between Turkic states.