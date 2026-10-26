Scattered rain, snow to hit northern, central, and southeastern Kazakhstan

However, passing fronts will bring scattered rain and snow to northern, southeastern, and central regions.

Black ice is expected in the north. Patchy fog will develop across the country.

Strong winds are forecast for western, southern, eastern, and southeastern Kazakhstan. Dust storms are predicted in western and southern regions.

In addition, a high fire hazard warning remains in effect for the Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Zhetisu, Almaty, and Turkistan regions.

Earlier, forecasters predicted ground frosts in the Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkistan, and Kyzylorda regions for Sunday.