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    Scattered rain, snow to hit northern, central, and southeastern Kazakhstan

    09:12, 26 October 2026

    Under the influence of a broad anticyclone, most of Kazakhstan will see clear, dry weather on Monday, the national weather service Kazhydromet said, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Scattered rain, snow to hit northern, central, and southeastern Kazakhstan
    AI-generated picture

    However, passing fronts will bring scattered rain and snow to northern, southeastern, and central regions.

    Black ice is expected in the north. Patchy fog will develop across the country.

    Strong winds are forecast for western, southern, eastern, and southeastern Kazakhstan. Dust storms are predicted in western and southern regions.

    In addition, a high fire hazard warning remains in effect for the Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Zhetisu, Almaty, and Turkistan regions.

    Earlier, forecasters predicted ground frosts in the Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkistan, and Kyzylorda regions for Sunday.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Rains Snow Wind
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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