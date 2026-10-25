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    Kazakhstan's Sunday weather forecast: what to expect

    06:35, 25 October 2026

    A vast anticyclone will keep the weather clear and dry in much of Kazakhstan on October 25, Qazinform News Agency cited Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    Kazakhstan to brace for dust storms, ice slick and ground frosts
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Patchy fog is forecast across the country.

    Winds will strengthen in western, southern, and southeastern regions. Moreover, the west and south will see a dust storm.

    Ground frosts ranging between -1 and -10 degrees Celsius (30.2…14°F) are expected in the Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkistan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Additionally, the forecasters are warning of a high risk of fire in the Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions.

    Earlier, snow, blizzards, and ground frosts were forecast for October 24.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Wind
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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