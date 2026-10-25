Kazakhstan's Sunday weather forecast: what to expect

Patchy fog is forecast across the country.

Winds will strengthen in western, southern, and southeastern regions. Moreover, the west and south will see a dust storm.

Ground frosts ranging between -1 and -10 degrees Celsius (30.2…14°F) are expected in the Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkistan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Additionally, the forecasters are warning of a high risk of fire in the Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions.

Earlier, snow, blizzards, and ground frosts were forecast for October 24.