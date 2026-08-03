SCAT plane forced to land in Oman after passenger falls ill

The airline confirmed the information regarding the incident.

"During the Medina-Almaty flight, one of the passengers experienced a deterioration in their health. The necessary assistance was provided on board; however, to ensure further medical care, the aircraft commander decided to divert to an alternate airport in Oman. After landing, the passenger was transferred to local medical services. The safety, life, and health of our passengers remain the airline's highest priority," SCAT spokesperson Viktoriya Starozhilova said.

The aircraft landed in Muscat, the capital of Oman, where the passenger was handed over to medical personnel and remained in the country for further treatment. No information about the passenger's condition has been disclosed.

After the medical emergency was addressed, the aircraft resumed its journey with the remaining passengers and arrived safely in Almaty.

Earlier, Qazinform reported two FlyArystan flights had been unable to land at Shymkent airport, after its runway had been temporarily closed, forcing the airline to reroute several services.