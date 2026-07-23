2 FlyArystan planes unable to land in Shymkent.

Flight FS7580 from Aktau to Shymkent was diverted to Almaty, while Flight FS7105 from Almaty to Shymkent was forced to return to Almaty.

“ After the runway at Shymkent Airport reopened, Flight FS7580 departed for its destination at 1:21 am local time. Flight FS7105 also departed from Almaty to Shymkent at 2:56 am local time,” the airline’s press service reported.

The temporary closure of the runway also delayed the return flights FS7579 from Shymkent to Aktau and FS7106 from Shymkent to Almaty.

"The decisions to reroute and reschedule the flights were made due to circumstances beyond the airline's control. Flight safety remains our top priority," the airline added.

As it was previously reported, Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev visited Shymkent airport during a working trip, where a new runway is currently under construction. During the visit, he reviewed the progress of the project and discussed timelines and coordination with all parties involved. In addition to the new runway, the airport’s entire infrastructure is set to be modernized. Plans include the construction of taxiways, installation of modern Category III International Civil Aviation Organization lighting systems, strengthening emergency rescue services, and upgrades to engineering networks and perimeter fencing.