Scarlet fever cases rise 1.3-fold in Oral

According to Gaukhar Duisegaliyeva, head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Oral, 438 people contracted the disease last year—an increase of 1.3 times compared to the 308 cases recorded the year before.

She noted that the vast majority of those infected were children under 14 (403 cases), while 13 cases were recorded among adolescents aged 15 to 17 and 22 among adults.

Of those diagnosed with scarlet fever, 47 were children not enrolled in any educational institution. The remaining cases included 232 kindergarten pupils, 131 school students, 11 university students, and 17 unemployed individuals. To curb the spread of the disease, morning health screenings were implemented in kindergartens and schools, alongside preventive measures and the issuance of relevant recommendations.

According to the department head, 142,242 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) were registered last year, representing a 1.2-fold decrease. At the same time, 184 cases of influenza were detected, marking a 4.1-fold increase.

“At the entrances to medical facilities, screening was conducted for individuals showing symptoms of ARVI and influenza. Compliance with temperature control and disinfection requirements was ensured. In addition, sanitary conditions of the premises were placed under enhanced supervision,” Gaukhar Duisegaliyeva added.

