Sayasat Nurbek reappointed as Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education

Nurbek’s appointment follows the approval of his candidacy by the Committee for Digitalization, Innovation and Science of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay.

The committee considered his candidacy in accordance with Article 30 of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies.”

Following the meeting, the committee recommended Nurbek for appointment as minister of science and higher education.

Sayasat Nurbek was born in Semey in 1981.

He began his career in the United States between 2000 and 2002, working on the election campaigns of U.S. Congressman Mark Smith and presidential candidate Al Gore, as well as serving as a consultant with the Iowa state government.

Between 2002 and 2006, Nurbek taught at L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, served as executive director of the Congress of Youth of Kazakhstan and headed Art-Motion LLP.

Between 2006 and 2008, he held several positions at the Kazyna Sustainable Development Fund, including manager, chief manager and adviser to the chairman of the Management Board. In 2008, he also worked in the Presidential Administration and at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan.

Between 2008 to 2009, Nurbek held senior management positions at Samruk-Kazyna. He subsequently headed the National School of Public Policy at the Academy of Public Administration between 2009 and 2010.

Between 2010 to 2013, he served as president of the Center for International Programs before heading the Institute of Public Policy of the Nur Otan party between 2013 and 2015.

Nurbek served as managing director of the Astana International Financial Centre between 2016 and 2017. He later worked as a consultant for National Geographic Kazakhstan and headed educational projects at BTS Digital before becoming CEO of BTS Education.

Nurbek was first appointed minister of science and higher education on June 11, 2022. He was reappointed in April 2023 and again in February 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Arman Shakkaliyev had been reappointed as trade minister of Kazakhstan.