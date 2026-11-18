As of October 1, 2026, the total volume of term deposits held at Kazakhstan’s banks participating in the deposit guarantee system exceeded 27 trillion tenge, up 18.2%, or more than 4 trillion tenge, year-on-year.

The sector’s largest banks accounted for most of this growth, reflecting, among other factors, depositors’ confidence in the banking system. Term deposits allow customers to place their funds for different periods, ranging from several months to a year or longer, depending on the terms of each product.

Bank RBK recorded the highest growth in its retail term deposit portfolio, which increased by 48%, or 251.3 billion tenge, over the year. This was significantly above the sector average. The bank’s total term deposit portfolio reached 774.8 billion tenge.

Bank RBK offers several deposit products designed to meet different financial goals. The bank has launched its Smart deposit, which features daily interest capitalization, a low minimum deposit requirement, flexible top-ups, and partial withdrawals. Customers can also choose the DREAM savings deposit, which allows additional contributions and offers an interest rate of up to 19%.

Freedom Bank ranked second in retail term deposit growth, with its portfolio expanding by 41.8% over the year.

Infographics credit: Ranking.kz

ForteBank completed the top three with a 34.2% increase. Otbasy Bank and Home Credit Bank also made the top five, recording growth of 33.2% and 25.8%, respectively.

At the same time, several banks recorded a decline in retail term deposits. Seven of Kazakhstan’s second-tier banks reported negative growth. Most of these are subsidiaries of foreign financial institutions, although the group also includes major Kazakhstani banks. Over the year, the combined volume of term deposits held at these banks decreased by 87.2 billion tenge.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s deposit market continues to grow at a steady pace. While the volume of term deposits increased by 18.2% over the past year, it has grown more than 2.5 times over the past five years. The average annual growth rate during this period stood at 21%, indicating that the market’s expansion is a long-term trend.

Infographics credit: Ranking.kz

Overall, deposits remain one of the key instruments for preserving and growing household savings. Strong competition for depositors’ funds encourages banks to offer a wider range of products, combining attractive returns with flexible terms. In the long run, this contributes to the further development of the deposit market and provides households with more opportunities to build long-term savings.

License № 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on July 15, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bank RBK topped the ranking of Kazakhstan’s largest banks by loan portfolio growth in September 2026.