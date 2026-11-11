Bank RBK tops ranking of Kazakhstan’s largest banks by loan portfolio growth

However, performance varied across individual banks. Only 12 of Kazakhstan’s 23 second-tier banks managed to expand their loan portfolios, while the remaining 11 financial institutions ended September with negative growth.

The country’s largest banks continue to drive lending activity, accounting for approximately 92% of the sector’s total loan portfolio.

Among Kazakhstan’s largest second-tier banks, Bank RBK led in loan portfolio growth in September, recording a 5.4% increase to 1.8 trillion tenge. This significantly exceeded the sector’s average monthly growth rate. The bank also ranked first in absolute terms, with its loan portfolio expanding by 90.3 billion tenge over the month. Bank RBK thus made the largest contribution to the overall increase in lending among Kazakhstan’s leading banks.

Alatau City Bank ranked second in terms of growth rate, with its loan portfolio increasing by 5.1% to 1.3 trillion tenge. In absolute terms, the increase amounted to 64.3 billion tenge.

ForteBank completed the top three, recording a 2.5% increase to 3.2 trillion tenge. Its loan portfolio grew by 77.8 billion tenge in monetary terms.

Home Credit Bank, with growth of 2%, and Otbasy Bank, with an increase of 1.6%, rounded out the top five.

Infographics credit: RBK Bank

Growth across all lending segments

Positive growth was recorded across all major lending segments. In particular, loans to non-financial legal entities increased by 0.6% over the month to 17.4 trillion tenge, while lending to financial legal entities rose by 13.3% to 1.5 trillion tenge. Loans to individuals grew by 0.7%, reaching 26.7 trillion tenge.

On a year-on-year basis, the combined loan portfolio of Kazakhstan’s second-tier banks increased by 12.4%, or 5.2 trillion tenge.

Despite mixed performance among individual banks, Kazakhstan’s lending market continues to maintain a positive trend. The expansion of loan portfolios among the most active market participants makes a significant contribution to overall sector growth, offsetting declines recorded by several other banks. As a result, the growth of individual financial institutions has become an important factor in maintaining the stability and supporting the continued expansion of Kazakhstan’s banking sector.

Inforgraphics credit:

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bank RBK had successfully placed three-year bonds worth 50 billion tenge at an annual coupon rate of 17.25%.

License № 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on July 15, 2026.